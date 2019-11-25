25 Nov 2019

Statement by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner - 25 November 2019

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original

I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of our UNDP colleague when the vehicle he and two other UNDP colleagues were traveling in was attacked in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.

On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of our colleague who was killed and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in this senseless attack.

UNDP joins the Secretary-General in condemning in the strongest possible terms this attack and in calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. Our dedicated staff will continue to serve the Government and people of Afghanistan, as the country strives for peace and development.

