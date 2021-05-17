Statement by UN Women on the situation in Afghanistan

UN Women joins the United Nations Secretary-General and the UN family in #Afghanistan in strongly condemning the horrific attack near a school in Dasht-i-Barchi, Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed and injured scores of civilians, including many girls. Attacks such as this constitute a grave violation of the rights of children and human rights more broadly.

We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

It is urgent to end the violence in Afghanistan and achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict, though not at any cost. UN Women urges that those responsible for this heinous crime be held accountable, that development support be increased, and that human rights and safety be prioritized, acknowledging the vital role that girls’ education plays in their progress and an empowered future.