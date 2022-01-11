Statement on today’s launch of the UN emergency appeals for Afghanistan

By Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council

"Today’s United Nations humanitarian appeals come at an existential moment for millions of Afghans. As snow falls heavily on Kabul, we’re seeing increasing numbers of people slide into destitution. Many displaced families are shielding from the freezing cold in makeshift shelters with almost nothing to eat. As our nearly 1,400 colleagues on the ground work around the clock to distribute aid that can help protect Afghans from the worse of the cold, their needs are becoming more complex and delivering aid is ever more challenging due to the economic collapse underway across the country.

“Casual labourers and displaced people tell us that they could previously rely on earning a couple of dollarsa day by moving materials and working in the fields, but now mostly return without money or food to their starving families. Without urgent interventions to address critical levels of food insecurity and international support to schools and hospitals, humanitarian needs will spiral further.

“Humanitarian aid is a lifeline for Afghanistan and a joint responsibility for us all. But this appeal will be meaningless if the outside world and the Taliban governmentdoes not work rapidly to ensure cash is accessible inside the country. Afghanistan’s institutions and banking systems are paralysed at a time when they are desperately needed to reboot the economy, help families support themselves and keep aid operations running. If we are to operationalise today’s important UN appeals and ensure pledges reach Afghan communities in dire need, international donors must devise and institute practical ways to ensure cash flows in the country – otherwise the humanitarian appeals will be in vain.”

Facts and figures:

The UN is calling for over USD $5 billion in humanitarian assistance to respond to humanitarian needs in both Afghanistan and five neighbouring countries hosting displaced Afghans in 2022. This includes:

The 2022 humanitarian aid appeal for Afghanistan calls for US$4.44 billion to help 22 million people in need across the country. It is the largest ever country appeal.

The 2022 Refugee Response Plan seeks to assist nearly 6 million people, including Afghan and host communities in Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, for a total of US$623 million.

Over 24 million people - more than half of the Afghan population - need humanitarian assistance to survive. That is an increase of 30 per cent from last year.

Almost 23 million Afghans face acute hunger, including nearly 9 million people one step away from famine. It is the highest number in the world.

Some 700,000 people have been displaced by violence in 2021. Over 9 million people remain in some form of displacement since 2012.

A staggering 97 per cent of Afghans could plunge into poverty by mid-2022, owing to successive shocks and the economic crisis, according to UNDP.

NRC is completing its winterization activities, distributed essential items to almost 100,000 vulnerable people across Afghanistan. Many of them live in areas that have only recently become accessible, and that have been affected by recent conflicts.

NRC has been present in Afghanistan since 2003. We have 1,400 Afghan employees and work in 14 provinces across the country. Last year we assisted over 760,000 people.

