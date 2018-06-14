14 Jun 2018

Statement by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Report
from Afghanistan Analysts Network
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original

KABUL - As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr after a month of fasting and worship, I wish all Afghans Eid Mubarak on behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan.

With historic announcements of ceasefires that will allow Afghan families across the country to come together peacefully in the days ahead, in what is, for now, a temporary respite from war, I strongly urge all parties to the conflict to honour the announced ceasefires and respect this time of reflection, tolerance and solidarity.

I sincerely hope the sense of solidarity marked by this joyful occasion will continue well into the future, enabling the extension of the ceasefires and leading to the peace that all Afghans want and deserve.

The United Nations continues to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for security, stability and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak.

Tadamichi Yamamoto is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).​

