Statement: Refugees International Welcomes Introduction of Afghan Adjustment Act

Please see below statement from Refugees International:

"Bipartisan legislators in the U.S. House and Senate have recently introduced the Afghan Adjustment Act, a bill that provides a path to permanent residency for the more than 70,000 Afghans paroled into the United States in the wake of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The bill also extends eligibility for special immigrant visas to those who served in the Afghan military and their families.

Refugees International calls on Congress to pass this bill promptly so that Afghans who only have temporary protection gain the security that will help them thrive. Refugees International also calls on Congress and the Biden administration to create additional pathways to the United States for many other Afghans at risk and to promote family unity."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Refugees International's VP for Strategic Outreach Sarah Sheffer at ssheffer@refugeesinternational.org.