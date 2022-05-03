Statement by Friends of Afghan Women Ambassadors’ Group on WPF Day [EN/Dari]

KABUL - On World Press Freedom Day this year, we recognise that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. These freedoms are also contained in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

We deplore the erosion of rights for journalists and media institutions under the Taliban. We particularly note the obstacles faced by female journalists working in Afghanistan.

Media freedom is critical for all societies. Freedoms for journalists and the media helps ensure transparency and accountability. An inclusive society with free media is crucial for Afghanistan to achieve its full potential.

It is vital that Afghan journalists and media organisations can do their jobs without intimidation, violence or the risk of arbitrary detention. We commend the brave Afghan journalists who continue to share news from within Afghanistan with the Afghan people and the rest of the world, despite the threats they face.

This statement is issued by the following members of the Friends of Afghan Women Ambassadors’ Group: Australia; Denmark; Canada; the European Union; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan; and the United States.