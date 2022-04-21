Statement by Education Cannot Wait Director Yasmine Sherif on attacks on schools in Kabul, Afghanistan

NEW YORK, 20 April 2022 – “Education Cannot Wait joins the international community in calling for an end to attacks against children and schools following yesterday’s deadly attacks on the Mumtaz Tuition Center and Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School in western Kabul, Afghanistan.”

“I am profoundly shocked by this senseless violence and brutality perpetrated against children and educational facilities. Attacks on children and education facilities constitute grave rights violations. Every effort must be made to ensure that all children – no matter who or where they are – can enjoy their right to learn in safety, and that teachers are able to teach without fear.”

“Respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as respect for the Safe Schools Declaration, is the essence of our humanity. Children and schools must never be targets and must be protected at all times.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those children killed and wish a swift and full recovery to all who were injured.”