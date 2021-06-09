Statement by Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations DSRSG, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator

Kabul, 9 June 2021: I strongly condemn the heinous attack on the Halo Trust NGO yesterday in Baghlan Province in northern Afghanistan which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured 16 others. It is repugnant that an organization that works to clear landmines and other explosives and better the lives of vulnerable people could be targeted.

I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

Aid workers and humanitarian organisations are protected under International Humanitarian Law. We call for a full investigation to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held accountable and brought to justice.

