Statement by Deborah Lyons on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

KABUL - I warmly extend Eid Mubarak wishes to all Afghans on behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan.

We share your hopes for an Eid without conflict so every family can celebrate this auspicious and important time in peace.

I urge all those in positions of power to do everything possible to stop the violence and to respect this time of reflection and tolerance.

This year COVID-19 presents a new challenge for the country, including events during Eid when extended families would normally gather in celebration. I encourage everyone to take the necessary preventative measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and community.

I sincerely hope that the sense of solidarity enjoyed during Eid will continue after the festivities, ultimately ushering in a time of peace that Afghans so deeply want and so richly deserve.

The United Nations continues to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for peace, prosperity and harmony.

Deborah Lyons is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA​.