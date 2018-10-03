Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Afghanistan, 2 October 2018

NEW YORK - The Secretary-General condemns the series of lethal attacks – including today’s suicide bombing at a campaign rally in Nangarhar Province, on candidates, their affiliates and their supporters – in Afghanistan in the run up to the October parliamentary elections. He extends his deepest sympathies to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law. The Secretary-General urges all parties to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process by creating a safe environment for political candidates to campaign and for citizens to exercise their right to assemble and vote.