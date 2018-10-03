03 Oct 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Afghanistan, 2 October 2018

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original

NEW YORK - The Secretary-General condemns the series of lethal attacks – including today’s suicide bombing at a campaign rally in Nangarhar Province, on candidates, their affiliates and their supporters – in Afghanistan in the run up to the October parliamentary elections. He extends his deepest sympathies to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law. The Secretary-General urges all parties to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process by creating a safe environment for political candidates to campaign and for citizens to exercise their right to assemble and vote.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.