27 Jan 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Report
from UN Secretary-General
27 Jan 2018

Addis Ababa

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly attack today in central Kabul, which was claimed by the Taliban.

Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and can never be justified. Those responsible for today’s attack must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Afghanistan.

Stephane Dujarric

Spokesman for the Secretary-General

