03 Jul 2019

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 02 Jul 2019

The Secretary-General is outraged and deeply saddened by the Taliban-claimed complex attack that took place on 1 July in a civilian-populated area of Kabul. According to preliminary findings, the explosives set off at the outset of the attack caused more than 100 civilian casualties, including women and children. The explosives also damaged schools and other civilian infrastructure in the immediate vicinity.

The Secretary-General reiterates that international humanitarian law explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks directed against civilians, and appeals to all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to uphold their obligations to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

