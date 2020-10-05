Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Afghanistan

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the suicide attack on 3 October at a district administrative building in Afghanistan’s province of Nangarhar in an area where many civilians are present. The attack claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured dozens more. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General