Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Afghanistan, 16 June 2018

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the Afghan Government’s announcement of the extension of the unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban.

The Secretary-General urges the Taliban to heed the call for peace from the Afghan people and also extend the ceasefire.

The Secretary-General believes that the only solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is through an inclusive political process. The United Nations stands ready to work with the Afghan people, the Afghan Government and all stakeholders to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General urges the parties not to allow those who try to derail peace efforts to prevail and condemns today’s attack in the eastern province of Nangahar targeting Eid celebrations. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a swift recovery.