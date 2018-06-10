Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Afghanistan, 09 June 2018

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Taliban of a three-day partial ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. This follows the recent announcement by the Government of Afghanistan that it will begin a seven-day ceasefire during the upcoming holiday.

The Secretary-General strongly believes that there is no military solution to this conflict and that only a political settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. The United Nations is committed to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 9 June 2018