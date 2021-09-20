Statement on Afghan Girls' Return to Secondary School

CARE is continuing to closely monitor the return of Afghanistan’s students to the classroom and is deeply concerned that female students remain at home. We hope that this will be a temporary delay and we look forward to seeing the girls of Afghanistan back at their desks.

The education and empowerment of girls is critical to peace and prosperity of the country, and we must continue to build on the positive gains earned over the years. The future depends on the full engagement of all of Afghanistan’s people, including women and girls.

Children in Afghanistan have too often grown up knowing war, destruction, and displacement as part of their lives, and girls have always had it harder for everything. Keeping them away from education, would be a devastating violation of their rights and a tremendous blow to the future development of Afghanistan.