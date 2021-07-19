Standard Operating Procedures for coordination of emergency Response to Internally Displaced Persons, 28 May 2019

1. Basis and objective of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

This procedure has been developed by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) in cooperation with the Office of State Minister for Disaster Management (ANDMA), Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD),and the humanitarian community, based on the National IDP policy.

In view of the National IDP policy.' this procedure outlines how activities (assessment, survey and provision of assistance to IDP households) shall be coordinated and carried out between MoRR, local authorities and humanitarian organizations who are responding to the needs of people displaced by conflict or natural disaster events throughout the country.

In accordance with the National IDP policy, ANDMA is the institutional lead for addressing the urgent and short-term needs of people affected and displaced by natural disasters. ANDMA is responsible for responding and organizing the emergency affairs for the first 72 hours and for the declaration of the end of the emergency situation. If needed, ANDMA, in consultation with MOoRR, can extend the emergency response period. Following the initial 72 hours. the primary responsibility shifts to MoRR.

MORR together with national institutions and humanitarian organizations aim to coordinate alert, verification and assessment procedures to ensure appropriate responses to new IDPs.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, supported by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and, where appropriate, delegated humanitarian partners, coordinates the response of non-governmental humanitarian organizations to the needs of the displaced, in collaboration with MoRR and other organizations.

Moving forward, the system of receiving petitions from IDPs will no longer be the sole and primary basis for the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance. The new mechanism is an alert-based system for emergency assistance explained below under section 2. The petition system will remain a mechanism for the registration of longer-term displaced population by the provincial Directorates of Refugees and Repatriation (DORR)to support sustainable solutions.

Under these SOPs, all assessments and responses must be carried out in accordance with humanitarian principles.”