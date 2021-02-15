Special report: Killing of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers in Afghanistan 2018-2021 [EN/Dari/PS]

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The killing of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, judges, prosecutors, religious scholars, healthcare workers, political analysts, civil servants and other civilians soared in late 2020. In the months following the start of the Afghanistan peace negotiations (APN) on 12 September 2020, 11 human rights defenders and journalists were killed. This has had a chilling impact on civil society, resulting in many human rights defenders, journalists and media workers seeking to leave Afghanistan. The impact is detrimental to society and the people of Afghanistan – the killing and injuries has decreased the numbers of human rights defenders and journalists, and the threat of violence and insecurity has led some to self-censor, and others to depart the country. This has happened at a time when those who are active, participatory, and challenging are most needed; it sends a resounding message throughout society, diminishing public confidence and hope in efforts towards peace.

Due to the nature of their work, human rights defenders, journalists and media workers have been for many years exposed to different types of risks in Afghanistan. Working to provide timely information to the population of Afghanistan, exposing a range of issues (including violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law), they are far too often exposed to threats, intimidation, harassment, surveillance, arbitrary detention. In the past months, a spate of intentional, premeditated and deliberate targeting of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers was recorded in Afghanistan, with a clear objective of silencing specific individuals by killing them, while sending a chilling message to the broader community.

This UNAMA special report analyzes data and trends that relate to the killing of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers over the period 1 January 2018 to 31 January 2021. The findings of the report highlight that in 2018 the leading source of casualties among both human rights defenders and journalists were attacks by ISIL-KP involving the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) aimed at maximizing casualties, though not necessarily through attacks directly targeting human rights defenders or journalists. At that time, the greatest risk seemed to be of incidental harm while reporting on or working with those targeted. In 2019, the number of casualties decreased; however, killing became an increasingly common tactic. In 2020, this trend continued and reached a peak in the final months of the year, after the start of the APN. The noticeable shift from human rights defenders and journalists being indirectly impacted in the context of mass casualty attacks affecting civilians (2018) towards the intentional, premeditated and deliberate targeting of individuals (especially in the last quarter of 2020) is of major concern. Also, in contrast to prior years, no actor claimed or acknowledged responsibility for almost any of these attacks in 2020 deliberately targeting human rights defenders or journalists.3 The year 2020, in contrast to the positive hopes in the context of peace negotiations, ended with increased security fears for human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, further challenging the resilience of civil society and the media.

Many human rights defenders and journalists have fled Afghanistan, others are seeking to do so. In January 2021, the Human Rights Defenders’ Committee of Afghanistan received 31 new applications for support from human rights defenders at risk, of which ten were from women. This marked a sharp increase compared to the seven applications received in the period from September to December 2020. The situation of women human rights defenders and journalists remains of particular concern.

2018

The year 2018 was a dangerous year for human rights defenders, journalists and media workers in Afghanistan, with 13 human rights defenders and 17 journalists and media workers killed (notably, nine journalists were killed as a result of one single attack on 30 April). Of the 13 human rights defenders killed in 2018, 11 were killed in attacks by ISIL-KP members involving the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs, either remotely controlled or body-borne by suicide attackers) against the offices of their organizations or in crowded public places. Two human rights defenders were deliberately shot and killed by Taliban members. The province of Nangarhar was particularly affected. Of the 17 journalists and media workers killed in 2018, 12 (including one woman) were killed in attacks claimed by, or attributed to, ISIL-KP and involving the use of IEDs (remotely controlled or body-borne) in Kabul. Three were victims of unclaimed killings in different provinces. One was killed during an offensive by the Taliban in Ghazni, one as a result of a Taliban attack targeting the Chief of Police in Kandahar.

2019

In 2019, four human rights defenders were shot and killed. In one case, Taliban members killed execution-style the acting head of the office of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in the Ghor province. In another case, one human rights defender was shot and killed by gunmen in Ghazni city. In the last case, unknown gunmen shot and killed a Japanese physician and humanitarian, Tetsu Nakamura, and the driver of his organization. During the same year, six journalists and media workers were killed in targeted attacks. Taliban members abducted and killed one journalist in Farah. ISIL-KP members shot and killed a journalist in Khost city. Four journalists were killed in unclaimed killings in Taloqan, Kabul and Kandahar.

2020

The year 2020 witnessed a sharp increase in killings of human rights defenders. Before the start of the APN, ten human rights defenders were killed between 1 January and 11 September 2020 in various Afghan provinces. No claim of responsibility was made for almost all killings. Of the ten human rights defenders killed, three of them were killed in attacks involving the use of IEDs attached to vehicles (including one woman: Fatima Khalil, killed together with an Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission driver, Ahmad Jawed Folad). Five human rights defenders were shot and killed by gunmen. Two were abducted and later found dead. Three out of ten had been previously threatened by Taliban members. Four journalists and media workers were killed between 1 January and 11 September 2020. ISIL-KP claimed responsibility for an attack against a Khurshid TV minivan involving the use of an IED placed on the roadside. One attack remained unclaimed. One journalist was killed by a stray bullet fired by the police during a clash with protesters in Ghor.