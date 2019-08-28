South Asia - Disaster Risk Reduction Fact Sheet, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Populations throughout the South Asia region face a range of natural hazards, including cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, floods, landslides, and tsunamis. 2 Demographic changes, rapid urbanization, environmental degradation, and climate fluctuations have increased people’s exposure to natural hazards, resulted in more frequent and severe disasters, and compounded the impact of complex emergencies. In addition, declining socio-economic conditions of some populations have increased vulnerabilities to hazards in the region. Governments in South Asia are investing in DRR and improving their countries’ response capacities from the community to the national level, and USAID/OFDA is committed to helping these nations develop DRR and emergency response capacities.