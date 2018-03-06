South Asia - Disaster Risk Reduction Fact Sheet, Fiscal Year (FY) 2017

OVERVIEW

• Populations throughout the South Asia region2 face a range of natural hazards, including cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, floods, landslides, and tsunamis. Demographic changes, rapid urbanization, environmental degradation, and climate change have increased people’s exposure to natural hazards, resulted in more frequent and severe natural disasters, and compounded the impact of complex emergencies. In addition, declining socio-economic conditions of some populations have increased vulnerabilities to hazards in the region.

Governments in South Asia are investing in DRR and improving their countries’ response capacities from the community to the national level, and USAID/OFDA is committed to helping these nations develop DRR and emergency response capacities.

• In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA emphasized DRR activities in South Asia’s urban areas, particularly in cities that face seismic risks, and supported the development of publicprivate partnerships to reduce disaster risk. USAID/OFDA also enhanced existing DRR programs to build capacity for disaster early warning, response, and mitigation from the national to the community level. USAID/OFDA provided nearly $33.4 million in FY 2017 for DRR projects throughout South Asia, including programs that integrate DRR with disaster response.