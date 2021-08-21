We call on the international community to act in solidarity with the girls and women of Afghanistan and uphold all international obligations.

Plan International is not operational in Afghanistan. As an organisation committed to supporting the advancement of the rights of children and equality for girls, we urge respect for human rights of all, particularly girls and women, and freedom for everyone to participate in the economic, social and political life of the country.

RIGHT TO LIVES FREE FROM VIOLENCE

Children and youth, especially girls and young women who have already lived their entire lives through conflict have a right to grow up in a country free from violence, where they can go to school, stay safe from harm and engage in meaningful lives. It is especially critical that the hard-won progress that we have seen in girls’ education over the last 20 years is not rolled back and that girls and women are protected from the threat of sexual violence and forced marriage.

OPEN BORDERS AND SAFE MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE

We promote all efforts being made to respect obligations under international humanitarian law which includes ensuring free and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need of assistance and protection, as well as open borders for the safe movement of people.

We call on the international community to act in solidarity with the girls and women of Afghanistan. This requires upholding all international obligations, including guaranteeing asylum to those in need of such protections, with priority to children, girls and youth or vulnerable women and promoters of human rights.

