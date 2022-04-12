The Solar Power Project Illuminates The Kandahar Marastoon

On Monday, 10th of Ramadan, 11th of April 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society inaugurates solar power project in Kandahar Marastoon. The project has the capacity to generate 45 killo watts at a cost of 4883760 Afghanis, provided at the expense of Parsa and with the technical assistance of Alokozia Company.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Akhtar Mohammad Khadim, director of Southwest Zone, Dr. Sharifullah Hayat, representative of Parsa Foundation, Mr. Sher Ahmad Dost, Director of Alokozia Company, Mr. Maghfoorullah Shahidzoi, director of the ARCS Marastoons and the Kandahar Marastoon officials.

Mr. Akhtar Mohammad Khadim, on behalf of the Red Crescent Society, thanked the supporters of the project and said that the project was very useful for the participants and added that with the help of this project, Marastoon will get 24 hours of electricity.

It is worth mentioning that this organization has been working in the field of education in Afghanistan for the last 27 years, in addition assured to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to provide solar energy for 5 Marastoons.