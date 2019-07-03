Socio-Economic Survey and Post -Distribution Monitoring - UNHCR’s Assistance Programmes for Returnees, IDPs, and Persons with Specific Needs

Executive Summary

Over the course of 2018 some 15,699 Afghan refugees returned under UNHCR’s facilitated voluntary repatriation program, with the majority returning from Pakistan (13,584) followed by smaller numbers from Iran (1,964) and other countries (151). At the same time, according to IOM, over 800,000 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran (over 773,000) and Pakistan (over 32,000). These returns took place against a backdrop of increased internal displacement due to conflict and the nationwide drought in 2018, during which over 550,000 individuals were newly displaced, adding to the more than 500,000 who were displaced in 2017.

After return, many face a range of challenges including food insecurity and limited access to land, long-term sustainable shelter, and services including healthcare, education, legal assistance and civil documentation, while livelihoods opportunities that enable returnees to support themselves and their families are increasingly scarce.

In November 2018, UNHCR contracted Orange Door Research and VOTO Afghanistan to use mobile phone surveys to collect real-time data from the 2017 and 2018 returnee population, conflict-induced IDPs, host communities, and individuals assisted under UNHCR’s Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) Programme. Over the course of the project, Orange Door Research and VOTO Afghanistan conducted a total of 14,477 surveys, including 2,738 surveys with returnees who came back to Afghanistan through UNHCR assistance, 4,350 surveys with IDPs and 3,351 surveys with host communities, in addition to 2,738 returnee PostDistribution Monitoring surveys and 1,300 PSN surveys.

The complexity and scope of this data gives UNHCR Afghanistan a detailed, granular view of the range of protection challenges across Afghanistan. UNHCR is also able to analyze this information at scale, to determine and track key trends amongst UNHCR assisted returnees and IDPs.

Comparing the data from these surveys with a similar exercise conducted last year leads to the following key findings:

• Population movement increased but may now be stagnating. Returnees are less likely to be living in their province of origin than they were last year but the majority now say they don’t plan to leave their current location. Perception of security has improved among returnees and IDPs which may influence reduced movement, but among IDPs there is an increased desire to leave their current displacement location compared with last year.

• Food security has deteriorated among returnees and IDPs over the past year. Food security among the host community, however, has improved.

• Incomes have declined among some groups. Some 56% of 2017 returnees report earning at least 5,000Afs (approximately USD 67) per month, which is similar to the 54% of 2017 returnees surveyed last year. However, this is in contrast to only 47% of 2018 returnees, highlighting that incomes are lower among more recent returnees. Income among IDPs declined compared with last year.

• Access to education and other services, however, has improved and the use of child labor has declined. Among 2018 returnees, 61% of boy children and 36% of girl children are currently in school, compared to last year’s estimate of 55% of boy children and 30% of girl children. Only 5% of 2018 returnees rely on child labor as a coping mechanism, compared to last year’s estimate of 16%. Access to healthcare has improved slightly: 27% of 2018 returnees were unable to access healthcare compared to 31% last year. Access to water and documentation such as the Tazkira has remained stable.

• No significant improvement or deterioration in tensions with host communities. While the percentage of host communities that view returnees as “good” for their community declined, so did strongly negative views towards returnees. The main trend has been an increase in neutral feelings towards returnees. Similar trends were observed for IDPs.

• Satisfaction with UNHCR remains high. The study finds that 96% of beneficiaries report satisfaction with the assistance they received from UNHCR.

• Female-headed households and returnees in areas controlled by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) are the most vulnerable populations, especially in terms of food security. Rural populations also tend to be more vulnerable than urban populations.