Afghanistan
Situation of human rights in Afghanistan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights*s (A/HRC/49/24) (Advance Unedited Version)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-sixth session
28 February–1 April 2021
Agenda item 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council Special Session resolution S-31/1, in which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was requested to submit to the Human Rights Council at its fortyninth session a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan focusing on, inter alia, accountability of all perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses in the conflict. The report should be read in conjunction with the High Commissioner’s separate report to the forty-ninth session (A/HRC/49/90.
I. Introduction and methodology
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council Special Session resolution S-31/1, in which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was requested to present a comprehensive report on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan focusing on, inter alia, the accountability of all perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses in the conflict.
The present report focuses mainly on the period since the Human Rights Council resolution S-31/1 was adopted on 24 August 2021 until the end of February 2022. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in Afghanistan and highlights issues of concern, including violations of the right to life and physical integrity, gender-based discrimination and violence against women and girls, violations of the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, right of peaceful assembly, undue restrictions to freedom of movement, accountability and the administration of justice. Special attention has been paid to issues of economic, social and cultural rights and the situation of women and girls.
While Afghanistan’s domestic legal framework evolves, this report uses as its benchmark the seven core United Nations human rights treaties to which Afghanistan remains a State Party and by which it continues to be bound.1 A. Context 4. On 15 August 2021, following a rapid military advance, the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul. International Military Forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on 30 August 2021. By 6 September 2021 the Taliban had captured Panjshir Province, the last pocket of armed resistance.2 The sudden and unexpected collapse of the Afghan National Security and Defence forces, and with it the effective control of the government, caused unprecedented chaos and fear throughout many parts of the country, especially in Kabul.
Since 15 August 2021, there has been a significant decrease in armed hostilities in Afghanistan with a drastic reduction in civilian casualties. While sporadic violence remains, civilians now can live in relative peace.
On 7 September 2021, the Taliban announced a caretaker cabinet along with appointments to other key administrative positions at the national and provincial levels. At the time of this report, all members of the de facto administration remain male and predominantly Pashtun, lacking representation of Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic, religious, political and geographic groups. Women are neither included in this de facto administration nor currently allowed any active role in political life.