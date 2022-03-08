Situation of human rights in Afghanistan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights*s (A/HRC/49/24) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

28 February–1 April 2021

Agenda item 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council Special Session resolution S-31/1, in which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was requested to submit to the Human Rights Council at its fortyninth session a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan focusing on, inter alia, accountability of all perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses in the conflict. The report should be read in conjunction with the High Commissioner’s separate report to the forty-ninth session (A/HRC/49/90.

I. Introduction and methodology