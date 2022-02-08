Afghanistan
Situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and technical assistance achievements in the field of human rights - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/90) [EN/AR/RU]
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-ninth session
28 February–1 April 2022
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
Submitted pursuant to decision 2/113 and resolution 14/15 of the Human Rights Council, the present report contains a description of the situation of human rights in Afghanistan during the period from 1 December 2020 to 30 November 2021, including an overview of the work, including technical assistance, conducted by the Human Rights Service of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The report is focused on the five principal areas of work of the Mission’s Human Rights Service: protection of civilians in armed conflict; children and armed conflict; elimination of violence against women and the promotion of women’s rights; prevention of torture and promotion of respect for procedural safeguards; and civic space and the integration of human rights into peace and reconciliation processes.
The report is focused largely on monitoring and technical assistance activities undertaken prior to the Taliban gaining control of the country on 15 August, and it should be read in conjunction with the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the accountability of all perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses in the conflict.
I. Introduction
Submitted pursuant to decision 2/113 and resolution 14/15 of the Human Rights Council, the present report covers the period between 1 December 2020 and 30 November 2021. It was prepared in cooperation with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
The report is focused on the five principal areas of work of the Mission’s Human Rights Service: protection of civilians in armed conflict; children and armed conflict; elimination of violence against women and the promotion of women’s rights; prevention of torture and promotion of respect for procedural safeguards; and civic space and the integration of human rights into peace and reconciliation processes.
During the period under review, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) continued to provide technical and financial support to the work of the UNAMA Human Rights Service in Afghanistan. On 17 September, by its resolution 2596 (2021), the Security Council extended the mandate of UNAMA until 17 March 2022.
II. Context
- On 14 April 2021, the Government of the United States of America announced that it would begin withdrawing military personnel from Afghanistan on 1 May.1 North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners issued a similar statement on the same date. 2 As the international troop withdrawal began, the peace process remained stalled, despite high-level meetings being held between the Government and the Taliban’s political office in Tehran, on 7 and 8 July 2021, and in Doha, on 17 and 18 July. From May to August 2021, amid rising levels of insecurity, targeted killings and attacks targeting civilians, the Taliban seized effective control of Afghanistan through a military offensive that swept across the country, reaching the capital city Kabul on 15 August. On the same date, the President of Afghanistan,
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the Taliban in control of most of the territory of Afghanistan, with the exception of Kabul airport, which remained occupied by international military forces until 31 August, when the remaining United States military forces departed, and parts of the Panjshir valley, where resistance forces retained control into September. In the period between 15 and 31 August, the situation at Kabul airport was chaotic, with thousands of people gathering in the airport’s surrounding areas hoping to gain access to flights organized by international forces in order to leave Afghanistan. On 26 August, socalled Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan (ISIL-K) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack outside Kabul airport, which had resulted in the deaths of at least 170 people and hundreds more wounded. 3 On 7 September, the Taliban asserted the formation of a caretaker government.