Situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and technical assistance achievements in the field of human rights - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/90) [EN/AR/RU]

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

Submitted pursuant to decision 2/113 and resolution 14/15 of the Human Rights Council, the present report contains a description of the situation of human rights in Afghanistan during the period from 1 December 2020 to 30 November 2021, including an overview of the work, including technical assistance, conducted by the Human Rights Service of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report is focused on the five principal areas of work of the Mission’s Human Rights Service: protection of civilians in armed conflict; children and armed conflict; elimination of violence against women and the promotion of women’s rights; prevention of torture and promotion of respect for procedural safeguards; and civic space and the integration of human rights into peace and reconciliation processes.

The report is focused largely on monitoring and technical assistance activities undertaken prior to the Taliban gaining control of the country on 15 August, and it should be read in conjunction with the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the accountability of all perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses in the conflict.

I. Introduction

Submitted pursuant to decision 2/113 and resolution 14/15 of the Human Rights Council, the present report covers the period between 1 December 2020 and 30 November 2021. It was prepared in cooperation with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). The report is focused on the five principal areas of work of the Mission’s Human Rights Service: protection of civilians in armed conflict; children and armed conflict; elimination of violence against women and the promotion of women’s rights; prevention of torture and promotion of respect for procedural safeguards; and civic space and the integration of human rights into peace and reconciliation processes. During the period under review, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) continued to provide technical and financial support to the work of the UNAMA Human Rights Service in Afghanistan. On 17 September, by its resolution 2596 (2021), the Security Council extended the mandate of UNAMA until 17 March 2022.

II. Context