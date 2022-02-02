The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/667–S/2022/64) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2596 (2021), in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit a written report to the Security Council by 31 January 2022 on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in the light of recent political, security and social developments.

2. In addition, the report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report, dated 2 September 2021 (A/76/328-S/2021/759).

II. Relevant developments

3. Afghanistan faces multiple crises: a growing humanitarian emergency, a massive economic contraction, the crippling of its banking and financial systems, and the fact that an inclusive Government remains to be formed. It is projected that over 24 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, compared to 18.4 million in 2021. Following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on 15 August and the disintegration of the Government, the de facto authorities formed an all-male “caretaker cabinet” and announced appointments across security and government structures at the national and subnational levels. The overall level of conflict has decreased significantly, along with the number of civilian casualties, greatly facilitating humanitarian access. Despite assurances by the de facto authorities of general amnesties for former members of the Afghan government and security forces, as well as those who worked with international military forces, UNAMA received credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances and other violations affecting the right to life and physical integrity of those individuals. Similarly, the fundamental rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls have been severely curtailed, despite pledges by the de facto authorities to protect women’s rights within sharia, including the right to education. The United Nations and, in particular, UNAMA engaged continuously with the de facto authorities to advocate the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, to form an inclusive administration that reflects the diversity of the Afghan people and to take resolute action to counter the threat of terrorism.