The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/1010–S/2021/759)

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2543 (2020), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.

2. The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report, dated 15 June 2021 (A/75/926-S/2021/570).

II. Relevant developments

3. The situation in Afghanistan remained highly fluid, after a Taliban military offensive took control of provincial capitals and Kabul. The departure of President Ghani and entry of Taliban forces into the capital on 15 August saw the de facto disintegration of the Government. Fearing for their lives, rights and security, thousands of Afghan citizens rushed to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, attempting to leave the country, where the United States of America had increased its military presence to manage the evacuations of foreign nationals, including diplomats, and Afghans at risk, with all commercial flights having been suspended. Reports emerged from Taliban-held areas of the imposition of restrictions on personal and social freedoms and the erosion of women’s rights and access to services, including education. Along with heightened levels of violence and displacement, the combination of natural disasters, severe drought, flooding and the third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic put nearly half of the population of Afghanistan in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The United Nations reduced its presence around the country by means of relocations, including a portion of staff members, who were moved temporarily to Almaty, Kazakhstan, where they would continue to carry out their work on Afghanistan.