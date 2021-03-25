The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/811–S/2021/252)

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2543 (2020), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.

2. The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 9 December 2020 (A/75/634- S/2020/1182).

II. Relevant developments

3. Government formation progressed with the confirmation by the Wolesi Jirga (lower house of parliament) of the ministerial nominees of the President, Ashraf Ghani. The Afghanistan peace negotiations in Doha saw agreements on a code of conduct and the start of agenda discussions, with the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan now backed by the newly formed Leadership Committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation, chaired by Abdullah. The United States of America completed the further reduction of its forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 as at mid-January 2021. Security incidents in 2020 registered a record high and included increased numbers of targeted killings, adding to the toll of civili an casualties. The Government continued to promote a regional consensus on intra -Afghan peace and reconciliation, economic cooperation and connectivity. Humanitarian needs reached a record high owing to ongoing violence, natural disasters and heightened le vels of food insecurity, further compounded by the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) pandemic.