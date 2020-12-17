Afghanistan
The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/634–S/2020/1182)
Attachments
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2543 (2020), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.
The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 18 August 2020 (A/75/378- S/2020/809).
II. Relevant developments
- Ministerial nominations by the President, Ashraf Ghani, and the Chairperson of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, were presented to the Wolesi Jirga (lower house of parliament) for a vote of confidence. The peace negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban were launched on 12 September in Doha. High levels of violence were sustained in Afghanistan, in particular in the south, resulting in continued significant numbers of civilian casualties despite the launch of the peace negotiations. The Government continued to promote regional consensus on intra-Afghan peace and reconciliation, economic cooperation and connectivity. Humanitarian needs climbed owing to violence, natural disasters, heightened levels of food insecurity and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with a total of 18.4 million people estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021, up from 14 million in mid-2020. At the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, held in Geneva on 23 and 24 November, renewed international commitments were given in support of the country’s peace, prosperity and self-reliance.