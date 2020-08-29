The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary General (A/74/993–S/2020/809)

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2489 (2019), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.

The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 17 June 2020 (A/74/897- S/2020/549). The annex to the present report contains an assessment of progress made towards the achievement of benchmarks and indicators since the issuance of the report of 28 February 2019 (A/73/777--S/2019/193), in accordance with Security Council resolution 1868 (2009).