The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/897–S/2020/549)
Attachments
General Assembly Security Council Seventy-fourth session Agenda item 36 The situation in Afghanistan
Security Council Seventy-fifth year
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2489 (2019), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.
The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 17 March 2020 (A/74/753-S/2020/210).
II. Relevant developments
- The President, Ashraf Ghani, and the former Chief Executive and presidential candidate, Abdullah, concluded an agreement on 17 May, overcoming nearly three months of political impasse and paving the way for government formation.
Preparations for a peace process continued, with the establishment of a negotiating team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and with confidence -building through prisoner releases, but attacks persisted as the Taliban rejected calls for a ceasefire. The number of reported armed clashes returned to established trends following the one-week nationwide reduction in violence in February. Based on the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban and the Joint Declaration between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States of America for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan, both signed on 29 February, the United States announced steps to start reducing the number of United States forces from 13,000 to 8,600 by 13 July. The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) added to serious concerns for the humanitarian situation in view of continued conflict-related displacement, population returns, poverty and food