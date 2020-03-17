Afghanistan + 2 more
The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/753–S/2020/210)
Attachments
Seventy-fourth session
Seventy-fifth year
Agenda item 36
The situation in Afghanistan
General Assembly
Security Council
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2489 (2019), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.
The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 10 December 2019 (A/74/582-S/2019/935) and until the end of February 2020.
II. Relevant developments
- Uncertainties surrounding the electoral process and the resumption of talks between the United States of America and the Taliban were at the forefront of political developments in Afghanistan during the reporting period. On 18 February, the Independent Election Commission announced that Ashraf Ghani had won a second term as President, with 50.64 per cent of the votes. The results were rejected as “illegal” by the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, who announced plans for the formation of an alternative, “inclusive” government. Meanwhile, talks between the United States and the Taliban resumed on 6 December. After a reduction in violence beginning on 22 February, the two parties signed an agreement in Doha on 29 February on a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops and counter-terrorism guarantees. In parallel, Afghanistan and the United States signed a joint declaration in Kabul, reaffirming commitments to continue supporting Afghanistan. These developments should help to pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations. The security situation remained volatile, with a high number of security incidents, in particular in the southern, northern and eastern regions, before a period of reduction in violence. For 2019, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 10,392 civilian casualties, a 5 per cent decrease compared with 2018. The humanitarian situation remained dire.