The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/753–S/2020/210)

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2489 (2019), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.

The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report dated 10 December 2019 (A/74/582-S/2019/935) and until the end of February 2020.