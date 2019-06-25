The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/902–S/2019/493)

I. Introduction

II. Relevant developments

Developments in the peace and electoral processes continued to dominate the political environment. The electoral management bodies finalized the results of the October 2018 parliamentary elections after months of delay, and a new parliament was inaugurated for the first time since 2011. New commissioners were appointed to the Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaints Commission, and both Commissions began preparations for the 2019 presidential election, the date of which was postponed to 28 September. The Government held a large consultative meeting aimed at forging a national consensus on peace, and a planned intra -Afghan dialogue, intended to include both Government and Taliban representatives, was postponed following disputes over participants. The Government accelerate d its anti-corruption efforts and took steps with regard to justice sector reforms. The security situation remained volatile, as both the Government and the Taliban announced new offensive operations. The overall number of civilian casualties decreased significantly, driven mainly by a drop in suicide attacks, while civilian casualties from aerial and search operations and non-suicide improvised explosive devices continued to rise. The humanitarian situation remained serious, with 4. The political environment remained fluid, as developments accelerated in both the peace and electoral processes. Following the dismissal of all former electoral commissioners in February, on 3 March, following consultation with presidential candidates, political parties and civil society organizations, the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, appointed seven new Commissioners to the Independent Election Commission and five to the Electoral Complaints Commission, as well as new heads of secretariats for both Commissions. On 5 March, the Independent Election Commission elected Hawa Alam Nuristani and the Electoral Complaints Commission elected Zuhra Bayan Shinwari as their respective chairs, marking the first time women headed both electoral bodies. On 24 April, Mr. Ghani signed a decree appointing two non-voting international commissioners to each Commission, as envisaged under the February amendments to the Election Law. On 6 May, the Office of the Attorney General announced that it had petitioned the Supr eme Court regarding the criminal cases against the former election commissioners and other electoral officials.

Meanwhile, the electoral management bodies continued technical preparations for the presidential election. On 23 April, the Electoral Complaints Commission announced that it had completed the vetting process for the presidential elections, with no complaints received against any of the 18 candidates on the preliminary list.

The Independent Election Commission published the list of final candidates on 25 April.

Controversy over the use of electoral technology continued through much of the reporting period, causing further delays in electoral preparations. Consistent with the amended Election Law, the Independent Election Commission dedicated significant time to exploring the use of technology. In support of those efforts, the UNAMA donor-supported Election Support Group facilitated the visit of a senior technology expert to advise on possible options that would allow for enhanced use of technology and timely elections. The assessment, shared with the Commission on 24 April, concluded that 18 to 24 months would be required for the proper implementation of biometric voter registration, and outlined three options for consideration. On 25 April, the Commission decided to undertake full biometric voter registration of all voters.

After further consultations with political parties, presidential candidates and civil society, and in the light of the compressed timeline, the Commission decided on 13 May that it would instead pursue a paper-based voter registration “top-up” exercise with biometric voter verification and electronic results transmission for the 2019 elections. On 18 May, Commissioner Aurangzeb announced that the start of the top-up voter registration process, planned to last 15 days at 458 voter registration centres, had been postponed from 16 May to 8 June.

The reconstitution of the electoral management bodies, the new provisions in the amended Election Law and the delays in finalizing the parliamentary election results led to the further postponement of presidential elections. On 20 March, the Independent Election Commission announced that the date for the presidential and provincial council elections, and for the postponed parliamenta ry election in Ghazni Province, would be postponed from 20 July to 28 September. District council elections, initially slated to take place alongside the October 2018 parliamentary elections and later deferred, were not mentioned. The announcement triggered mixed reactions from presidential candidates and the political opposition, some of whom revisited calls for the establishment of an interim administration. While some civil society organizations welcomed the additional time for electoral preparations, presidential candidates and political parties criticized the lack of consultation over the new date. Subsequently, on 29 May, the Commission decided to hold only the presidential election on 28 September, and postponed elections for provincial councils and Ghazni Province’s parliamentary seats to a later date.

On 18 April, a group of 11 presidential candidates, including former National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar and former Director of the National Directorate for Security Rahmatullah Nabil, announced the formation of the Council of Presidential Candidates and their intention to explore interim government arrangements as at 22 May, which they perceived as the expiry of the constitutional term of the presidency. In response to a request for a ruling by the Office of the President, the High Council of the Supreme Court issued a judgment on 21 April ruling that the extension of the terms of the President and Vice-Presidents until the election of a new President was in accordance with the Constitution, citing the 2009 precedent and the need for stability and national unity. The decision was criticized by the Council of Presidential Candidates and other opposition figures, including the former Governor of Balkh, Atta Mohammed Noor, who described the ruling as illegal and politically motivated. At a 20 May press conference and in statements by its members, the Council warned of possible future civil disobedience if its proposals were not considered. As at 23 May, no demonstration had been reported.

Mr. Ghani made a series of senior security appointments during the reporting period, including two deputy ministers for defence, provincial chiefs of police in 17 provinces and three new deputies in the Office of the National Security Council.

While the President stated that those appointments aimed at advancing his reform agenda, opposition figures expressed concerns about the perceived politicization of the security sector ahead of the presidential elections.

In parallel, the Independent Election Commission and the Electoral Complaints Commission continued finalizing the October 2018 parliamentary elections, following contentious counting processes in many provinces. After consultations with stakeholders, the Electoral Complaints Commission invalidated all recounts for Kabul Province on 25 April and began a review of original results forms. Final results were released on 14 May, with four changes to the preliminary list. With that announcement, the final certified results of the Wolesi Jirga elections were releas ed for all 35 participating electoral constituencies, more than six months after the elections. Several unsuccessful candidates and supporters protested the results, and some called for the establishment of a special court to adjudicate the matter. On 26 April, the new Parliament was inaugurated with representatives from all constituencies except Kabul and Ghazni provinces. Kabul Province representatives were sworn in on 15 May.

Against that backdrop, domestic and international actors continued their e fforts towards a negotiated peace settlement. On 7 April, the Government announced the formation of a leadership council for peace and reconciliation, comprising 37 people, to create a politically inclusive advisory team for negotiations with the Taliban, and the creation of a negotiating team of 22 people. Both entities included opposition politicians and female representatives. On 29 April, the Government convened a consultative loya jirga on peace in Kabul. Bringing together more than 3,000 delegates from across the country, including some ex officio representatives such as parliamentarians and members of provincial councils, the five-day jirga (“assembly”) was aimed at developing the parameters for talks with the Taliban. Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, as well as major opposition politicians, including presidential candidates, boycotted the event, claiming that it was intended to bolster President Ghani’s re-election campaign. Amid tight security arrangements, the event was conducted without any security incidents. The jirga released a communiqué calling for, among other things, a ceasefire, talks without preconditions, a Taliban office to be opened in Afghanistan, a responsible withdrawal of international forces, the formation of an inclusive negotiating team, continued support from the international community and the preservation of human rights, particularly women’s rights. In his closing speech, Mr. Ghani repeated that he was willing to call for a ceasefire if the Taliban reciprocated, and offered to release 175 Taliban prisoners as a confidencebuilding measure. After calling for a boycott of the event on 28 April, the Taliban rejected the jirga outcome and the call for a ceasefire in a statement on 3 May.

Afghan women made progress in their efforts to achieve meaningful participation in the peace process. Following a six-month consultation with 15,000 Afghan women across 34 provinces, on 28 February, the Office of the First Lady, with support from the High Peace Council, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the Afghan Women’s Network and other civil society organizations, convened a national conference of Afghan women for peace. At the conference, Afghan women submitted a 15-point declaration to President Ghani, who undertook to have its provisions considered at the consultative loya jirga and peace talks. Women comprised around 30 per cent of participants at the consultative loya jirga, chaired 13 of its 50 committees and were elected as two of the five deputy heads of the assembly.

In mid-April, domestic and international stakeholders attempted to organize an intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha with Afghanistan-based politicians and civil society actors, Government officials participating in their private capacity and the Taliban.

However, preparations for the meeting unravelled amid disputes over the list of participants. On 18 April, the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, which was to host the conference, announced that the talks had been postponed. In subsequent separate public statements, the Afghan Government and the Taliban justified the decision, referring to disagreement on their respective conditions for the talks. Nonetheless, on 28 May, a delegation of 24 Afghan political figures, including former President Karzai, alongside 14 Taliban representatives, attended a meeting in Moscow marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and the Russian Federation. The Taliban delegation was led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had been appointed as the Head of the Taliban Political Commission and a Deputy Leader of the movement in January 2019.

After meeting again on 29 May, the two sides issued a joint statement reporting progress on some issues but acknowledging the need for further discussions.

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, held talks with the Taliban in Doha from 25 February to 12 March, and again from 1 to 9 May. The talks continued to focus on the withdrawal of international troops and on guarantees that Afghanistan would not become a base for transnational terrorism. Trilateral consultations were held by Chinese Special Envoy Deng Xijun, Russian Presidential Representative Zamir Kabulov and Mr. Khalilzad in Washington, D.C., on 21 and 22 March, and in Moscow on 25 April. Following the latter meeting, a joint statement was issued stating support for an inclusive Afghan - led, Afghan-owned peace process. On 26 March, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, visited Kabul, where she reiterated the readiness of the European Union to support the Afghan peace process. Peace efforts were discussed at a meeting in London on 23 April between Mr. Khalilzad and representatives of France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union.