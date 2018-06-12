The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (A/72/888–S/2018/539)

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/11 and Security Council resolution 2405 (2018), in which the Secretary-General was requested to report every three months on developments in Afghanistan.

The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, development and human rights efforts, since the issuance of the previous report, on 27 February 2018 (A/72/768–S/2018/165).