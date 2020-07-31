SIGAR Quarterly Report to the United States Congress, July 30, 2020

This report summarizes SIGAR’s oversight work and updates developments in four major areas of reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan from April 1 to June 30, 2020.* It includes an essay examining ongoing challenges with overseeing the personnel-accountability system for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

During this reporting period, SIGAR issued 11 audit and inspection reports, reviews, and other products assessing U.S. efforts to build the Afghan security forces, improve governance, facilitate economic and social development, and combat the production and sale of narcotics. In this period, SIGAR criminal investigations produced three criminal charges and two guilty pleas.