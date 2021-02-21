SIGAR Quarterly Report to the United States Congress, Jan 30 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report summarizes SIGAR’s oversight work and updates developments in four major areas of reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan from October 1 to December 31, 2020.*

During this reporting period, SIGAR issued 10 audit reports, reviews, and other products assessing U.S. efforts to build the Afghan security forces, improve governance, facilitate economic and social development, and combat the production and sale of narcotics. In this period, SIGAR criminal investigations produced three federal charges, three guilty pleas, one sentencing, and over $190,000 in restitutions and forfeitures.