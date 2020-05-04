SIGAR Quarterly Report to the United States Congress, April 30, 2020

This report summarizes SIGAR’s oversight work and updates developments in four major areas of reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan from January 1 to March 31, 2020.* It includes a section examining the development and impact of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

During this reporting period, SIGAR issued 11 audit and inspection reports, reviews, and other products assessing U.S. efforts to build the Afghan security forces, improve governance, facilitate economic and social development, and combat the production and sale of narcotics. In this period, SIGAR criminal investigations produced two criminal charges, one arrest, two guilty pleas, one sentencing, and over $153,000 in criminal restitutions.