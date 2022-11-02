SIGAR Quarterly Report to Congress, Oct 30, 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report summarizes SIGAR’s oversight work and updates developments in four major areas of reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan from July 1–September 30, 2022.* During this reporting period, SIGAR issued 11 audits, evaluations, and other products assessing U.S. reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. Criminal investigations resulted in two criminal informations (a prosecutor’s allegation of a crime, as distinct from a grand-jury indictment), two guilty pleas, five sentencings, and over $10.3 million in criminal restitutions and forfeitures.

SIGAR OVERVIEW

AUDITS AND INSPECTIONS

This quarter, SIGAR issued two performance audit reports, two evaluations, and six financial audit reports.

• The first performance audit report found that the U.S. Department of State did not complete required oversight and evaluation of its Antiterrorism Assistance Program in Afghanistan.

• The second report found that the U.S. Agency for International Development generally met federal and internal requirements for noncompetitive awards, but did not maintain some of the required documents resulting in a lack of complete and accurate records for all award activities.

• The first evaluation analyzed the allegations of theft of funds against President Ghani and other Afghan officials during the August 2021 government collapse. SIGAR determined the total funds taken did not exceed $1 million.

• The second evaluation assessed the risks to Afghan civil society following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. SIGAR found a return to a life similar to that under the Taliban in the 1990s—women and girls face significant risks including reduced access to education and healthcare; loss of empowerment, including the ability to be professionally, socially, and economically independent; and heightened personal safety and security risks. The media and its members also face acute risk of violence and censorship.