SIGAR April 2018 Quarterly Report to the United States Congress

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report summarizes SIGAR’s oversight work and updates developments in the four major sectors of Afghanistan’s reconstruction effort from January 1 to March 31, 2018.* It also includes an essay on promoting Afghan privatesector growth and the lessons learned from this ongoing initiative. During this reporting period, SIGAR published 13 audit, inspection, and other reports assessing the U.S. efforts to build the Afghan security forces, improve governance, facilitate economic and social development, and combat the sale and production of narcotics. During the reporting period, SIGAR criminal investigations resulted in one indictment, one guilty plea, three sentencings, two arrests, $6,527,491 in restitutions, and $264,563,451 in cost avoidance and recoveries to the U.S. government. SIGAR initiated 12 new cases and closed 31, bringing the total number of ongoing investigations to 199. Additionally, SIGAR’s suspension and debarment program referred two individuals and four companies for suspension or debarment based on evidence developed as part of investigations conducted by SIGAR in Afghanistan and in the United States.

SIGAR OVERVIEW AUDITS AND INSPECTIONS

This quarter, SIGAR published two performance audit reports, two financial audit reports, two inspection reports, and one evaluation report.

The performance audit reports examined:

• The World Bank’s monitoring of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund • DOD’s implementation of Commander’s Emergency Response Program projects as part of the overall U.S. strategic plan for Afghanistan The financial audit reports identified over $417 million in questioned costs as a result of internal-control deficiencies and noncompliance issues. These deficiencies and noncompliance issues included ineligible travel costs and a misinterpretation of a federal acquisition regulation.

The inspection reports found:

• Construction at the Afghan Ministry of Interior headquarters experienced construction deficiencies, poor oversight, and increased costs.

• U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mismanagement of the Northeast Power System resulted in a system that is not permanently connected to a power source, that has not been fully tested, and that may not be safe to operate.

The evaluation report found:

• DOD is taking steps to improve management and oversight of fuel in Afghanistan, but additional actions are needed.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

This quarter SIGAR’s Office of Special Projects wrote eight reports and alert letters expressing concern on a range of issues including:

• procedures for screening the blood of ANA personnel

• structural damage at educational facilities in Baghlan Province

• structural damage at a bridge in Baghlan Province

LESSONS LEARNED

This quarter, SIGAR’s Lessons Learned Program issued Private Sector Development and Economic Growth: Lessons from the U.S. Experience in Afghanistan, which examined how the U.S. government supported private-sector development in Afghanistan since 2001 through efforts led by the U.S. Agency for International Development, with additional significant roles played by the Departments of State,

Defense, Commerce, and Treasury.

INVESTIGATIONS

During the reporting period, SIGAR investigations resulted in one indictment, one guilty plea, three sentencings, two arrests, $6,527,491 in restitutions, and $264,563,451 in cost avoidance and recoveries to the U.S. government. SIGAR initiated 12 new cases and closed 31, bringing the total number of ongoing investigations to 199. SIGAR’s suspension and debarment program referred two individuals and four companies for suspension or debarment based on evidence developed as part of investigations conducted by SIGAR in Afghanistan and the United States.

Investigations highlights include:

• an investigation resulting in $264 million cost avoidance to the U.S. government

• a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier indicted for kickbacks related to stolen government property

• an Afghan major general arrested for embezzling funds

• a former U.S. government contractor sentenced for failing to file tax returns

• a U.S. contractor sentenced for theft of government property.