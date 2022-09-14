SIGAR 22-38 Financial Audit - State's Access to Justice Through Legal Aid Program in Five Provinces of Afghanistan: Audit of Costs Incurred by International Legal Foundation

*WHAT THE AUDIT REVIEWED

On September 25. 2017. the U.S. Department of State (State) awarded a $1.350,000 grant agreement to International Legal Foundation (ILF) to improve access to justice by providing legal ald in five provinces of Afghanistan_ Among other program goals. the agreement is to support strategic llUgation and out--of--court advocacy to achieve systemic change and strengthen tM rule of law_ State modified the contract three times: the total award amount increased to $5.350.000. and the period of performance was extended from September 25. 2019. to september 30. 2022_ SIGAR's financial audit. performed by Crowe LLP (Crowe). reviewed $2,905.908 in costs charged to the agreement from September 25. 2017. through February 28. 202:L The objectives of the audit were to (1) identify and report on material weaknesses or significant deficiencles in ILFs internal controls related to the agreement; (2) identify and report on instances of material noncompliance with the terms of the agrnement and applicable laws and regulations. including any potential fraud or abuse;

(3) determine and report on whether ILF has taken corrective action on prior findings and recommendations; and (4) express an opinion on the fair presentation of ILF's Special Purpose Financial Statement (SPFS)_ See Crowe·s report for the precise audit objectives_ In contracting with an independent audit firm and drawing from the results of the audit. auditing standards require SIGAR to review the work performed_ Accordingly, SIGAR oversaw the audit and reviewed its results_ SIGAR's review disclosed no instances wherein Crowe did not comply, 1n all material respects. with generally accepted government auditing standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United StatesOn September 25. 2017. the U.S. Department of State (State) awarded a $1.350,000 grant agreement to International Legal Foundation (ILF) to improve access to justice by providing legal ald in five provinces of Afghanistan_ Among other program goals. the agreement is to support strategic llUgation and out--of--court advocacy to achieve systemic change and strengthen tM rule of law_ State modified the contract three times: the total award amount increased to $5.350.000. and the period of performance was extended from September 25. 2019. to september 30. 2022_ SIGAR's financial audit. performed by Crowe LLP (Crowe). reviewed $2,905.908 in costs charged to the agreement from September 25. 2017. through February 28. 202:L The objectives of the audit were to (1) identify and report on material weaknesses or significant deficiencles in ILFs internal controls related to the agreement; (2) identify and report on instances of material noncompliance with the terms of the agrnement and applicable laws and regulations. including any potential fraud or abuse;

(3) determine and report on whether ILF has taken corrective action on prior findings and recommendations; and (4) express an opinion on the fair presentation of ILF's Special Purpose Financial Statement (SPFS)_ See Crowe·s report for the precise audit objectives_ In contracting with an independent audit firm and drawing from the results of the audit. auditing standards require SIGAR to review the work performed_ Accordingly, SIGAR oversaw the audit and reviewed its results_ SIGAR's review disclosed no instances wherein Crowe did not comply, 1n all material respects. with generally accepted government auditing standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States