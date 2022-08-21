Shelter Cluster Afghanistan: Regional Monthly Update 01 - 31 July 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND CHALLENGES

Since the beginning of year, ESNFI clusters partners have reached 1,418,153 (73%) individuals with multiple Emergency shelters (ES) and NFI assistance (Transitional shelter, Shelter repair or upgrade, winterization, standard ES and NFI assistance).

In July 2022, ESNFI cluster partners identified 23,025 families in need of NFI assistance and shelters toolkits through joint assessment assistance.

As of end July, 13,224 famillies approximatively 92,568 Individuals have been identified as afftected by the earthquake and need reconstructed earthquake resistant or repaired shelters.

With regards to the earthquake response , as of end July , ES NFI cluster Afghanistan partners have comitted to cover 3,671 (27%) for reconstruction of Earthquake resistant shelters or repairs / retrofitting