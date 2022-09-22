Shelter Cluster Afghanistan: Regional Monthly Update 01 - 31 August 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND CHALLENGES

Since the beginning of year, ESNFI clusters partners have reached 1,476,435 (76%) individuals with multiple Emergency shelters (ES) and NFI assistance (Transitional shelter, Shelter repair or upgrade, winterization, standard ES and NFI assistance).

In August 2022, ESNFI cluster partners identified 14,188 families in need of NFI assistance and shelters toolkits through joint assessment assistance.

As of end August, 14,420 famillies approximatively 100,940 Individuals have been identified as afftected by the earthquake and need reconstructed earthquake resistant or repaired shelters.

With regards to the earthquake response , as of end August , ES NFI cluster Afghanistan partners have comitted to cover 6,092 (42%) for reconstruction of Earthquake resistant shelters or repairs / retrofitting