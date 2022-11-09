Shelter Cluster Afghanistan: Regional Monthly Update 01 - 30 September 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND CHALLENGES

Since the beginning of year, ESNFI clusters partners have reached 1,517,113 (78%) individuals with multiple Emergency shelters (ES) and NFI assistance (Transitional shelter, Shelter repair or upgrade, winterization, standard ES and NFI assistance).

In September 2022, ESNFI cluster partners identified 13,381 families in need of NFI assistance and shelters toolkits through joint assessment assistance.

As of end September, 14,771 families approximatively 103,397 Individuals have been identified as affected by the earthquake and need reconstructed earthquake resistant or repaired shelters.

With regards to the earthquake response, as of end September, ES NFI cluster Afghanistan partners have committed to cover 8,033 (54%) for reconstruction of Earthquake resistant shelters or repairs / retrofitting.