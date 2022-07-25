Shelter Cluster Afghanistan: Regional Monthly Update 01 - 30 June 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHT AND CHALLENGES

Since the beginning of year, ESNFI clusters partners have reached 1,316,686 (70%) individuals with multiples Emergency shelter (ES) and NFI assistance (Transitional shelter, Shelter repair or upgrade, winterization, standard ES and NFI assistance).

So far , 9,483 famillies approximatively 66,381 Individuals have been identified as afftected by the aerthquake and need reconstructed earthquake resistant or repaired shelters.

In April 2022, ESNFI cluster partners identified 22,158 families in need of NFI assistance and shelters toolkits through joint assessment assistance.

So far, ES NFI cluster Afghanistan received nearly USD 6M top-up from AHF Standard allocation to respond to the earthquake in Southeastern region.