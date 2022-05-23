Shelter Cluster Afghanistan: Regional Monthly Update 01 - 30 April 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHT AND CHALLENGES

Since the beginning of year, ESNFI clusters partners have reached 1,181,841 (61%) individuals with multiples Emergency shelter (ES) and NFI assistance (Transitional shelter, Shelter repair or upgrade, winterization, standard ES and NFI assistance).

In April 2022, ESNFI cluster partners identified 12,406 families in need of NFI assistance and shelters toolkits through joint assessment assistance.

ESNFI Cluster has received an allocation of $24 million from AHF which has been prioritized for shelter response including shelter repair/upgrade and transitional shelter assistance.

Regarding winterization cycle and assistance which have started in October 2021, as of April 30, 2022, the ESNFI cluster partners have reached 699,664 individuals in heating, blankets, and clothing.

RAM data collection has kicked off in the 8 regions of Afghanistan and was at 32% on May 05. 2022 .

Expected end date is May 19, 2022