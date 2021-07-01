Semi-Quantitative Evaluation of Access and Coverage (SQUEAC) for Out patient Therapeutic programme - Final Report - Shahrak, Lal Wa Sarjangal and Chaghcharan Districts of Ghor Province, Afghanistan (Date: 16th November 2020 to 06th December 2020)

1. Introduction

1.1. Geographical Area

Ghor is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in Hazarajat region in central Afghanistan, towards the north-west, the borders of the provinces are Sar-e-pul and Faryab to the north, Herat and Badghis to the west, Helmand and Farah to the south, Bamyan and Daikundi to the east. The population of the province is around 738,2241 .The province is subdived in ten districts namely:

Dolaina, Dawlatyar, Charsada, Pasaband, Shahrak, lal WA Sarjangal, Taiwara, Tolak, Saghar and Chaghcharan (the capital of the province).

Most of its residents speak Dari Language but the residents of Lol-o- Sari Jangle district, sharing border with Bamyan province, have Hazaragi accent.2 According to the latest UN-OCHA report (Weekly Humanitarian Update: 19 - 25 April 2021), Ghor is among the provinces which are experiencing frequent population movements and forced displacements; currently, 87,383 people are internally displaced in the Ghor province due to ongoing conflicts but also due to seasonality and natural disaster.

1.2. Nutrition situation in the Province

According to the latest SMART survey conducted in 2016, findings showed that the prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) based on WHZ was 11.0% (8.6-14.0 95% CI). GAM rate based on MUAC was 14.3% (11.2-18.0 95% CI). The rate of SAM (WHZ<-3 score and/ or oedema) was 2.5% (1.6- 4.0 95% CI). The prevalence of stunting among children 6-59 months was 51.3% (46.6-56.0 95% CI), out of which, 18.2% (15.4-21.4 95% CI) was severely stunted.

In September 2016, the DOPH and CHA with support from AAH Afghanistan, conducted a SQUEAC training and assessment in Chagcharan, Shahrak, Lal WA Sarjangal and Dolaina Districts of Ghor Province. The assessment for OPD-SAM program estimated a single coverage of 28.0% [CI 95%: 18.3% - 40.7%] in the targeted districts. The current SQUEAC has also been conducted with the technical support of AAH in close coordination with the PPHD and the BPHS/ SEHATMANDI implementer (Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance - CHA).

1.3. Health and Nutrition services

A local NGO, Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance “CHA”, is implementing the BPHS SEHATMANDI project in Ghor province and the EPHS is implemented by the directorate of public health (DoPH). The BPHS covers a total of 94 health facilities providing health services (2 DH, 1 CHC+, 7 CHC, 26 BHC, 40 SHC, 10 FHH, 1 Prison Health Center, and a total of 7 mobile health teams and 479 health posts offering Primary Health Care (PHC) package) in all the 10 districts of Ghor province. The provincial hospital is directly supported by the DoPH. A total of 36 health facilities provide OPD SAM, 2 provide IPD SAM and 44 OPD MAM. A7 MHTs have OPD SAM/MAM as well in the province.

To increase the coverage of Health and Nutrition services in the province, and mostly to reach vulnerable people in hard to reach areas, in Ghor province, as in other provinces, the mobile teams strategy has been adopted. In total, 7 mobile teams were functioning at the time of this assessment, among them, 3 run by Action Against Hunger (AAH).

1.4. COVID-19 situation in Ghor

The COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan is part of the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease (SARS-CoV-2) (The virus was confirmed to have spread in Afghanistan when its 1st case was confirmed on 24th February 2020 in Herat. To note that Ghor Province shares border with Herat province. According to Ghor provincial public health directorate report, the first case of COVID19 was detected on March 27th 2020. According to the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan report, from the 27th March 2020 to the 1st November 2020, in Ghor,1,313 tests were realized, with a total of 557 positive cases, giving a positivity rate of 42%. In the same period, among the confirmed 557 cases, 184 have recovered and 13 related deaths were noted. Since November 1st 2020, no new case has been reported for Ghor province, due mostly to lack of testing capacity.

Considering the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 in Ghor province, and the necessity to continue the provision of life-saving programs, AAH in coordination with provincial authorities and other partners, decided to conduct this assessment, with strengthened preventive measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.