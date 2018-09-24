The self-help group approach in Afghanistan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report offers an overview of how the Self-Help Group (SHG) approach has been used in the Afghan urban context, with a focus on its three main components — social development, economic development and institutional stability. The research was conducted in November/December 2017 commissioned by People In Need (PIN) to gain an understanding of how various approaches have been implemented and which have been most successful. The study covers the urban centres of Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e Sharif, and Jalalabad where the SHG concept has been rolled out by PIN or other relevant actors.

Self-Help Groups are voluntary (financial) saving associations comprised of a small homogenous group of people in a local community. The basic idea is for a small group of people to come together at regular intervals (weekly, bi-weekly or monthly) and to contribute a small amount of money collectively (for example 20, 50 or 100AFN per person) to a communal fund.

This money is kept in a saving box, recorded in a ledger and can be loaned out to members of the group with agreed upon conditions.

The central idea behind the Self-Help Group approach is to tackle poverty, enable social and economic empowerment and support the advancement of gender equality. One of the reasons that SHGs become effective in a broader geographical (regional/national) or socio-political sense, apart from their individual empowerment, is their embedding into a larger structure of clusters and federations. Afghan SHGs are in comparison to other countries relatively un-connected: SHGs in both India and Bangladesh, for example, are regularly linked up furthermore with the general banking system and with Microfinance Institutions, as well as with governmental entities.

The Self-Help Group approach, if implemented with enough support during establishment and with a viable exit strategy in mind, is especially suited to support Afghan communities, especially women, in their social and economic development. One of the main characteristics that sets the SHG approach apart from other development approaches is the time frame necessary to make Self-Help Groups sustainable. Many positive social impacts are visible in the first years of implementation, such as the development of group solidarity and social as well as economic networks that can support individuals and families. However, to guarantee the long term sustainability of the Self-Help Groups, especially with scaling up in Clusters and Federations to have a broader civil society impact, a longer time frame such as a 5–10-year time horizon, is desirable. While the time to establish the supportive structure and effect the overall change does not fit neatly into the project-based, grant-dependent business models that most NGOs function under, it might be time to think in Afghanistan rather in these medium to long terms of development to achieve lasting changes rather than quick fixes.