Afghanistan
Security Council Resolution 2615 (2021) Adopted by the Security Council at its 8941st meeting, on 22 December 2021 (S/RES/2615 (2021)) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]
The Security Council,
Recalling its previous resolutions on Afghanistan,
Stressing the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan,
Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, as well as its continued support for the people of Afghanistan,
Expressing deep concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, including food insecurity, and recalling that women, children, and minorities have been disproportionately affected,
Expressing appreciation for the strengthened efforts of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan since 15 August 2021, calling upon the United Nations to take an active role in coordinating such assistance going forward, and noting the intention of this resolution is to provide clarity to ensure the continued provision of assistance in the future,
Recalling the expectations that the Taliban will adhere to the commitments made, including with regards to humanitarian access, safe passage, counter-terrorism, security, human rights, and counter-narcotics,
Reaffirming the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and groups designated by the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015), and ensuring the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, to plan or finance terrorist acts, or to shelter and train terrorists, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country,
Determining that the situation in Afghanistan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,
Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,
Decides that humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan are not a violation of paragraph 1 (a) of resolution 2255 (2015), and that the processing and payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted, strongly encourages providers relying on this paragraph to use reasonable efforts to minimize the accrual of any benefits, whether as a result of direct provision or diversion, to individuals or entities designated on the 1988 Sanctions List, and further decides to review the implementation of this provision after a period of one year;
Requests the Emergency Relief Coordinator to brief the Security Council every six months from the adoption of this resolution based on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan including on any available information regarding payments of funds to, or for the benefit of, designated individuals or entities, any diversion of funds by the same, risk management and due diligence processes in place, and any obstacles to the provision of such assistance, and further requests relevant providers to assist the Emergency Relief Coordinator in the preparation of such briefings by providing information relevant to paragraph 1 above within 60 days of any such provision;
Calls on all parties in all circumstances to respect the human rights of all individuals, including women, children, and persons belonging to minorities, and comply with their applicable obligations under international humanitarian law, including those related to the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel, and those related to the protection of medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, and demands all parties allow full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for the personnel of United Nations humanitarian agencies and other humanitarian actors regardless of gender; and
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.