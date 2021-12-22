Security Council Resolution 2615 (2021) Adopted by the Security Council at its 8941st meeting, on 22 December 2021 (S/RES/2615 (2021)) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

The Security Council,

Recalling its previous resolutions on Afghanistan,

Stressing the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, as well as its continued support for the people of Afghanistan,

Expressing deep concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, including food insecurity, and recalling that women, children, and minorities have been disproportionately affected,

Expressing appreciation for the strengthened efforts of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan since 15 August 2021, calling upon the United Nations to take an active role in coordinating such assistance going forward, and noting the intention of this resolution is to provide clarity to ensure the continued provision of assistance in the future,

Recalling the expectations that the Taliban will adhere to the commitments made, including with regards to humanitarian access, safe passage, counter-terrorism, security, human rights, and counter-narcotics,

Reaffirming the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and groups designated by the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015), and ensuring the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, to plan or finance terrorist acts, or to shelter and train terrorists, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country,

Determining that the situation in Afghanistan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,