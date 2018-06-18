18 Jun 2018

Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attacks in Nangarhar, Afghanistan

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original

SC/13386

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the two heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks that took place in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, on 16 and 17 June, which resulted in at least 43 people killed and 45 injured. For one of those attacks, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) has claimed responsibility.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

