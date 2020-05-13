Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan

SC/14185

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sven Jürgenson (Estonia):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks that took place at the Médecins sans frontiers Clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, during which at least 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed, and at a funeral in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, during which at least 24 civilians were killed, on 12 May 2020. The attacks happened during the month of Ramadan. For the latter attack, ISIL-K [Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan] has claimed responsibility.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They underlined the Secretary General’s call for a global ceasefire in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Deliberately targeting infants, children, mothers and health workers as such is especially abhorrent and must be condemned.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.